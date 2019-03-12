Catholic High School in New Iberia, LA is looking for a World Languages teacher of high school students. Compensation would be determined according to education, experience, and the number of sections that would be required. Part or full-time options may be available.

HOW TO APPLY: Complete an application form (found on the school website), and submit with resume; letter of interest; college transcripts of all college degrees; and three current letters of recommendation highlighting moral character, teaching experience, and administrative experience.