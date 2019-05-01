Catholic High School in New Iberia, LA is looking for a Math teacher, certified in grades 6-12. Employee compensation would be determined according to education, experience, and the number of sections that would be required.
HOW TO APPLY: Complete an application form (found on the school website), and submit with resume; letter of interest; college transcripts of all college degrees; and three current letters of recommendation highlighting moral character, teaching experience, and administrative experience.
Attn: Dr. Stella J. Arabie
Catholic High School
1301 de la Salle Dr.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Or via Email:
Attn: Dr. Stella J. Arabie
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: May 15, 2019