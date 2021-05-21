Catholic High School in New Iberia, LA, which serves students in grades 4-12, is looking for a English/Language Arts teacher for Elementary and Middle School students. Teacher certification and experience required. Compensation would be determined according to education, experience, and the number of sections that would be required. Part or full-time options may be available.

HOW TO APPLY: Complete an application form (found on the school website), and submit with resume; letter of interest; college transcripts of all college degrees; and three references of persons who can attest to moral character, teaching experience, and/or administrative experience.



Attn: Dr. Stella J. Arabie

Catholic High School

1301 de la Salle Dr.

New Iberia, LA 70560

Or via Email:

Attn: Dr. Stella J. Arabie

sarabie@chspanthers.com

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: June 1, 2021