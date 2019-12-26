Catholic High School New Iberia, in the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana, is now accepting applications for the position of ATHLETIC DIRECTOR and HEAD FOOTBALL COACH for the 2020-2021 school year.

Deeply rooted in LaSallian and Carmelite traditions with an enrollment of 700 students in grades 4-12, Catholic High of New Iberia serves families from Iberia Parish and surrounding civil parishes by providing academic excellence with an emphasis on strong Catholic identity. Dedicated administrators, faculty, and staff strive to fulfill the vibrant mission of the school by developing students through academic growth and spiritual formation rooted in discipline, compassion, and zeal in an environment of excellence. Inherent to all positions at Catholic High is the duty to help develop the moral and spiritual life of students and faculty, with a focus on service to others.

Job Overview

The Athletic Director of Catholic High of New Iberia, LA will help shape, design, and implement strategies, programs, and events for both male and female student-athletes. The Athletic Director must be an energetic person who will lead, sustain, and grow the momentum of high quality programs for grades 4 through 12. The Head Football Coach will be responsible for all aspects of the school’s football program, overseeing student-athletes and coaching staff members in an environment of respect and high expectations of oneself and others. The ideal candidate is a strong, collaborative leader possessing the skill and determination to fulfill the vision of the school set forth by the Chancellor, Principal, and school leadership.

The Director of Athletics and Head Football Coach should possess:

A personal commitment to academic excellence in a Catholic school environment An understanding of the Christ-focused approach to athletics and the ability to

integrate faith in all aspects of the athletic curriculum and program A high level of creative energy and motivation Experience in leading an athletic program in a public or parochial school (preferred) Successful teaching experience, with classroom teaching experience preferred Experience in managing departmental budgets An understanding of the importance of involvement in and cultivation of support groups (parents, volunteers, alumni, etc.) in athletics and in the broader community Successful experience in his/her field of athletics Tested leadership skills An established network in the greater athletic community An understanding of and appreciation for all facets of school life Active involvement in professional organizations A collaborative team approach and relational style Professionalism when working with various constituency groups An acknowledgement and understanding of best practices in the field of athletic instruction and practice The ability to communicate well verbally and in writing with all stakeholders High expectations of self, students, staff, and faculty A belief in and understanding of Catholic High’s mission, vision, and long-range plan

Education: Bachelor’s degree in job related areas; teaching certification preferred

Compensation: Salary and competitive benefits package based on education and experience

HOW TO APPLY: Complete an application form (found on the school website), and submit with resume; letter of interest; statement of philosophy of coaching and education; university transcripts of all college degrees; and three current letters of recommendation highlighting moral character, coaching/teaching experience, and leadership experience.

Deadline for submission: January 20, 2020

Mail to:

Catholic High School

Attn: Dr. Stella J. Arabie

1301 de la Salle Dr.

New Iberia, LA 70560

Or via email: sarabie@chspanthers.com