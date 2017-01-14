Catholic High School in New Iberia, LA is looking for a Spanish teacher of high school students. Compensation would be determined according to education, experience, and the number of sections that would be required. HOW TO APPLY: Complete an application form (found on the school website), and submit with resume; letter of interest; college transcripts […]
EMPLOYMENT
More Than a Career
Thank you for your interest in Catholic High, where academic excellence and Christ-centered values are at the heart of our mission. Working in a Catholic school is more than a career choice, it is a calling. If you feel you are called to serve, we would love to hear from you!
Below you will find links for our general teaching and personnel applications along with listings for current openings and their general qualification requirements.
BEFORE AN APPLICANT BE CONSIDERED FOR A POSITION, WE REQUIRE THE FOLLOWING:
- A completed application.
- A current resume with a cover letter highlighting what kind of position you are looking for and what gifts you will bring to that position. If you are seeking a specific position, please indicate.
- Sealed, official transcripts confirming the degree(s) you have been granted
- Confirmation of the current status of your credential (If you don’t have a credential, please explain why in the cover letter)
Additional Information and Contacts
Questions regarding the application process may be addressed to Dr. Stella J. Arabie.
Complete application packets may be submitted to Dr. Arabie via email (sarabie@chspanthers.com).
They may also be dropped off in person or mailed to
Catholic High School
ATTN: Dr. Stella J. Arabie
1301 de La Salle Drive
New Iberia, Louisiana 70560